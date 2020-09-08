CFAP Part Two Announcement Coming This Week

As recently as September 1, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said USDA was finishing up writing the rules for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Late last week at a stop in Iowa, the secretary said the rules have been written and they’ll be announced this week.

The first $16 billion in funding during the first round of the program was geared to the first quarter of 2020. The idea was to just get the aid out the door as quickly as possible to whoever needed it.

Round two of the program will factor in more producer feedback to make it a program that works best for the people who truly need it. According to AgWeb, payments in the second round will compensate producers for any losses they had from April 15 through the end of 2020.

The deadline for applying during the first round of CFAP is this Friday, September 11. He says round two payments will go to the same commodities they did in the first round.

There won’t be any money for ethanol producers and other agricultural commodities seeking aid because of COVID-19.

Perdue says he doesn’t have the necessary authority from Congress to make those particular payments.