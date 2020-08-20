CFAP Expansion Doesn’t Include Hemp, Growers Respond

U.S. hemp growers are disappointed the recent Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) commodity expansion does not include hemp.

Last week, the USDA expanded the commodities covered under the program that provides COVID-19 relief to producers.

CFAP includes commodities that USDA can prove saw losses of five percent or more in the first quarter of 2020.

“We believe our farmers did present evidence of losses to our growers that were five percent or more in the first quarter of 2020,” said the U.S. Hemp Growers Association.

Hemp is such a newly legal crop that it does not have the advantage of data gathered by USDA agencies.

Currently, the data available to understand the market is gathered privately by several data companies. USHGA believes two datasets showed a five percent pricing decrease and more in hemp and hemp products in the first quarter of 2020.

“All hemp farmers are now wondering what kind of treatment they will receive should there be future problems,” the statement read.