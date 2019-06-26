Ceres Solutions Raises Nearly $10k for National Guard Family Readiness Groups

Ceres Solutions today is thanking customers who participated in their local 2019 Fueling Freedom Events. Fueling Freedom 2019 took place on Friday, June 21, and it is an exceptional opportunity for Ceres Solutions employees and community residents to demonstrate their patriotism in advance of our Independence Day celebrations.

In total, seven Ceres Solutions fuel stations took part in the annual fundraiser. Those stations were: Hoagie House (US 41) and Melon Patch (US 41) as well as locations in Logansport, Noblesville, Prairie Creek, Rensselaer and Vincennes. At those locations, Ceres Solutions employee teams moved 16,550 gallons and were responsible for total donations of almost $10,000 for local National Guard Family Readiness Groups.

Across the CountryMark system, other cooperatives joined in to help sell almost 100,000 gallons of fuel and raise close to $60,000 for the cause. CountryMark, the local fuel refiner for Ceres Solutions, coordinates Fueling Freedom activities every year. This is the 11th anniversary of the event. Ceres Solutions was honored to have had the most number of sites participating within the CountryMark network.

Family Readiness Groups are critical to building morale among National Guard Troops. The dollars raised will be used in a variety of ways to support soldiers and the families that are so important to our brave service men and women.