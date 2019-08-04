Ceres Solutions Hosting Two Knowledge Event Days This Month

There is much in agricultural production a local producer cannot control… weather, markets, global demand. All the more reason Ceres Solutions invites local growers to take advantage of the resources offered and join forces with the right partner to maximize the outcome of those decisions they can control.

“Every single judgment call… every single decision you make now can have significant impact. Our goal is to bring you the best information from the most trusted sources to optimize every opportunity,” says Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike. The Ceres Solutions employee team asks producers to save the dates of August 15 and August 29 for Ceres Solutions Knowledge Events. The August 15 event will be held in Perrysville and the August 29 event will be in Mentone. Hoosier Ag Today will be on site covering these important events.

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President and native of Benton County Chuck Conner will speak on Aug. 15 in Perrysville. Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford will be the featured speaker on Aug. 29 in Mentone.

Troike continues, “We are honored each year to host so many customers and guests. Especially in a year when the weather seems to be testing our resolve, we invite our customers and guests to make note of these dates. Come participate in two very positive days showcasing local agriculture.”

Knowledge Event has grown from being a traditional field day for crops to a large vendor trade show, speakers forum, informational day and opportunity for great food and fellowship within the industry. The Ceres Solutions employee group expects to set the stage for a full day of learning, interaction and information exchange. Session topics included how to use data to prove sustainability, a weeds vs. traits battle overview, how to select the best hybrids and varieties, fundamentals for maximizing yield, performance results, an in-depth GMO analysis, cover crop data, an El Nino impact update, independent marketing analysis and PARP training for credit.

Ceres Solutions will welcome customers from all over the company’s 35 county trade area.

Producers can register to attend by clicking here.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ceres.coop or contact your Ceres Solutions branch.