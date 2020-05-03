Ceres Solutions Announces 2020 Scholarship Winners

Ceres Solutions has announced ten 2020 scholarship recipients.

“We are pleased to support these future leaders of our industry through this scholarship program,” says Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions; “It is important for us to consistently invest in local youth. As a Cooperative, it is one of our core commitments to give back to local communities in which we serve.”

Selection criteria emphasizes involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. It is estimated that the co-op and its predecessor co-ops have invested more than $230,000 in scholarships to local students.

Nathan Adams- Royal Center, IN



Owen Bontekoe- Marion, MI



Ashley Crowder- Attica, IN



Mercedes Harbin- Bicknell, IN



Nolan Hays- Vincennes, IN

Kristy Kohlhagen- Rensselaer, IN



Alyssa McKillip- Wabash, IN



Jackson Shake- Sullivan, IN



Emma Woller- Montague, IN

The 2020 Ceres Solutions Scholarship recipients are: 

  • Nathan Adams of Royal Center, IN – Nathan is the son of Thomas and Diana Adams and plans to attend Purdue University and pursue an Agronomy degree.
  • Owen Bontekoe of Marion, MI- Owen is the son of Mark and Katrina Bontekoe and plans to pursue a Business degree at Northwood  University this fall.
  • Ashley Crowder of Attica, IN.- Ashley is the daughter of Kyle and Denise Crowder and will attend Purdue University as an Agronomy major.
  • Mercedes Harbin of Bicknell, IN- Mercedes is the daughter of Adam and Julie Harbin and will head to Vincennes University this fall to pursue a degree in Veterinary Technician.
  • Nolan Hays of Vincennes, IN- Nolan is the son of Frank and Marcy Hays and will head to Purdue University this fall to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering.
  • Kristy Kohlhagen of Rensselaer, IN- Kristy is the daughter of Ryan and Amy Kohlhagen and seeks to study Agricultural Education at Purdue University this fall.
  •  Alyssa McKillip of Wabash, IN- Alyssa is the daughter of Troy and Toni McKillip and will attend Butler University to study Biology.
  • McKenna Nally of Fowler, IN- McKenna is the daughter of John and Heather Nally and will be attending Ivy Tech this fall studying Botany.
  • Jackson Shake of Sullivan, IN- Jackson is the son of Ron and Paige Shake and will study Agribusiness at Purdue University this fall.
  • Emma Woller of Montague, IN- Emma is the daughter of Jack and Sara Woller and will attend Michigan State University and pursue a degree in Crop and Soil Science.

