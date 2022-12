WOLF LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): From Nov. 28 through Dec. 9, students and staff at Central Noble Primary School held a fundraiser to support WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch effort.

This year’s 75th Annual Penny Pitch went toward funding an Honor Flight for Purple Heart veterans next year.

Central Noble Primary School collected $768.71, contributing to the $207,083 raised for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.