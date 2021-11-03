Central Lutheran principal dies from COVID

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A local educator has died from COVID-19 complications.

John Weber died over the weekend, after serving as principal of Central Lutheran School in New Haven since 2014.

Weber had been in the hospital for almost two months. His wife Sarah tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he was fully vaccinated but had a weakened immune system due to a recent battle with lung cancer.

Visitation is tomorrow at Harper’s Community Funeral Home in New Haven, and funeral services will be Friday at 10:30am at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven.