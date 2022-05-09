Celina man dead in early Sunday morning crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man is dead as the result of a crash on Sunday morning in Mercer County.

It started around 8:12 AM when the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a crash on County Road 219A.

The investigation revealed that the driver, 57-year-old Louis B. Badgett Jr. of Celina, Ohio, was driving east on County Road 219A, just east of Dicke Road. Badgett drove off of the right side of the road, down into the ditch, and out into the field. The vehicle ended up rolling several times and then came to a stop on its top.

Badgett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the crash likely happened several hours before it was reported due to the location of the crash, where the vehicle ended up, and because of the darkness. Grey said it would have been hard to see the vehicle in the field overnight.

The investigation at the scene was assisted by the Montezuma Fire Department, Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers, and Coldwater EMS.

This is the fourth fatal crash in Mercer County for 2022.