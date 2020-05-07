Celina man accused of meth possession

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Celina man is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine after deputies discovered meth inside a home.

The Ottawa County Drug Task Force contacted Mercer County deputies after an arrest in Ottawa County led them to Mercer County. Mercer County deputies obtained a search warrant and searched a home in the 3200 block of Philothea Road in St. Henry.

Michael H. Lange, 37 of Celina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Celina Municipal Court. Deputies say Lange was in possession of more than 16 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also found drug pipes and other paraphernalia and $1400 in cash.

Lange was jailed in the Mercer County Detention Facility. Additional charges from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are under review.