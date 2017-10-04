How to celebrate National Taco Day

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Today celebrates “National Taco Day”, and according to NationalTacoDay.com, last year Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos– That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back!

National Today ran a survey about our love of tacos and found that more than 95% of Americans say they like tacos, 76% of us eat tacos at least once every few weeks, and 72% of people surveyed prefer tacos over burritos.

The most popular taco filling is carne asada, followed by barbacoa, chicken, pork, chorizo pork sausage, and veggies.

Some national chains are offering special National Taco Day deals:

Taco Bell: At participating locations on Wednesday, the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For $5, get four classic Taco Bell tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco — “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: The chain is celebrating Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month all October long with $1 margaritas, also known as the Dollarita, at participating locations. Find locations here.

In Kosciusko County, our taco restaurants were recently ranked through the The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Taco Wars“. The top ten restaurants were as follows:

Taqueria El Comal, Warsaw

Taco Jalisco Food Truck, Warsaw

Mi Lindo Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Warsaw

Patino’s Mexican Food, North Webster

El Arriero Mexican Bar & Grill, Warsaw

Cardoso Café, Warsaw

El Cielo Mexican Grill & Bar, Warsaw

Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Warsaw

El Molcajete, Leesburg

La Troje, Warsaw

Ultimately, Taco Jalisco Food Truck took the first place spot. Second place went to Taqueria El Comal in Warsaw and third went to La Troje in Warsaw.