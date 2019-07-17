Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on Monument Circle Friday

Nothing beats ice cream in the summer heat! The American Dairy Association Indiana invites you to celebrate National Ice Cream Month for the 30th consecutive year with the Ice Cream Social on the Circle. On Friday, July 19 from 11am-2pm, volunteers and local celebrities will be serving up giant ice cream sundaes for the suggested price of $3 with all the toppings in front of Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monument Circle.

All proceeds from sundae sales will benefit Second Helpings. This organization takes donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults and delivers them free of charge in the Greater Indianapolis area. They also train underemployed and unemployed adults for meaningful careers in the culinary industry.

This beloved event features celebrities such as IMS Historian Donald Davidson, Terri Stacy, radio personalities Greg Browning, Jack Shell, Terri Stacy, Sean Copeland, and Joe Staysniak as well as other local media and community personalities. Other features include face painters, mascots, the Pacers Fan Van, live music, and special guests all the way from Purdue University- real dairy cows.

As for the ice cream itself, the celebs will be dishing out Edy’s Slow Churned Light Ice Cream topped with a choice of Kroger’s chocolate, strawberry, and caramel syrups (sugar free options available). Prairie Farms whipped cream and Kroger’s maraschino cherries and sprinkles complete the treat to individual perfection.

This event highlights the fact that Indiana is No. 2 in ice cream production in the United States, with Edy’s Grand Ice Cream headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The American Dairy Association is honored to combine the taste of rural Indiana dairy farms with the positive economic influence ice cream has on Indiana each year.

For more information on American Dairy Association Indiana visit www.winnersdrinkmilk.com.