CDC releases guidance on school re-openings

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines on how schools can plan to reopen for the upcoming school year while also being mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency is broad in its guidelines, separating them into low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk recommendations for reopening schools. They talk about promoting “behaviors that reduce spread” from how to serve food to students, keeping classrooms clean, teachers wearing personal protective equipment, and so on.

They also give recommendations on what to do in the event a student or teacher contracts coronavirus during the school year, and ultimately leave it up to schools to determine whether and how to implement them.

You can find a link to the CDC’s guidance for schools here.