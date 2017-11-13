CBS feature on Johnny Appleseed Festival set for this month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): CBS will be airing a special segment on Fort Wayne’s Johnny Appleseed Festival later this month.

“CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca brought a camera crew to this year’s festival last September, after tweeting that it’s one of his favorite events of the year.

The weekly program, which is watched by around 6-million Americans every Sunday, will air its segment on the popular annual Fort Wayne event on November 26th at 9am, according to the News Sentinel.

There’s also word that the crew got enough material to do at least one additional story on it down the road.