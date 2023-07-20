Cause of death determined for man who died at Allen County Jail

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a Leo-Cedarville man who died in May while in custody at the Allen County Jail.

RELATED: State police investigating after death at Allen County Jail

35-year-old Courtney Eugene Luckadoo was brought to the jail by another agency on May 20 and experienced a medical emergency after being at the jail for about 40 minutes. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The coroner’s office has determined that his cause of death was cocaine intoxication and his manner of death an accident.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here