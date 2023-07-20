Cause of death determined for man who died at Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a Leo-Cedarville man who died in May while in custody at the Allen County Jail.

35-year-old Courtney Eugene Luckadoo was brought to the jail by another agency on May 20 and experienced a medical emergency after being at the jail for about 40 minutes. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The coroner’s office has determined that his cause of death was cocaine intoxication and his manner of death an accident.