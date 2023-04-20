Catalytic Converter Thefts Across Indiana Surge Over 1500% Since Start of Pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Catalytic converter thefts have been plaguing the country since the start of the pandemic as thieves took advantage of unsuspecting car owners at never before seen levels. New data from BeenVerified, a public data company, shows that since 2019, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed 1578.85% in Indiana in three years. According to the study last year, 873 catalytic converters were stolen across Indiana compared to over 760 in 2021, 203 in 2020, and just 52 in 2019. Indiana ranks 33rd on the list for the number of catalytic converter thefts per 100k registered automobiles.

Here is the full breakdown: