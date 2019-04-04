Cat starts house fire, man hospitalized

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Angola firefighters dealt with a house fire started by a cat Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of West Mill Street at about 8:18pm to find smoke and fire coming out of the home.

They rescued and treated a dog from inside the home, and had a man transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Other pets were also removed from the home and given to family members.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire department says the blaze was started by a house cat that had knocked over a candle.