Case of Neisseria meningitidis infection found in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Within the last week, a dialysis patient in Noble County has been diagnosed with a Neisseria meningitidis infection.

The dialysis patient was at the Kendallville outpatient dialysis unit.

The Noble County Health Department has issued a warning to those who have had more than casual contact with a Kendallville dialysis patient during the last week. Those who have should contact the dialysis unit, healthcare provider or occupational healthcare provider for advice and possible preventative treatment.

Neisseria meningitidis bacteria can potentially cause a life-threatening illness such as bacterial meningitis. For more information on Neisseria meningitidis, contact the Noble County Health Department at 260-636-2191.