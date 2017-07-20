Carrier to begin first round of layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): Carrier Cooperation will be laying off 300 employees starting Thursday.

The company plans to lay off 300 workers at its Indianapolis furnace factory on Thursday. Another 330 workers will be let go later this year as the company moves some of its operations to Monterrey, Mexico.

The layoffs are part of a deal President Trump struck with Carrier last fall to save more than 700 jobs and keep the company in Indianapolis for the next ten years.

RELATED: More details expected today about deal to keep Carrier in Indiana

Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies Corporation, also plans to eliminate 700 positions at its factory near Huntington.

RELATED: WOWO talks UTEC job loss with Huntington Mayor