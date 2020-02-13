Career and Tech Ed Students Recognized by Legislators

In recognition of National Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, held each February, the Indiana FFA Association and other Career and Technical Student Organizations assembled at the Statehouse. While there, they raised awareness about Career and Technical Student Organization’s and met with lawmakers about the important role these organizations play in preparing students for college and their careers.

One highlight of the visit was being recognized by members of the Indiana General Assembly with a House concurrent resolution, authored by State Representative Don Lehe (R-Brookston).

“Thanks to our top-ranked business climate, major companies from across the nation and world have set up shop in Indiana,” said State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston). “These new businesses bring millions of jobs for Hoosiers. Career and technical education is a key component to skilling up our workforce and filling these open positions, while providing students with another potential career path to explore.”

Career and Technical Student Organizations prepare students for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers. CTE program areas include, agriculture, family and consumer science, business, marketing, engineering and technology, health science, trade and industry, among others. These organizations are student–driven, and primarily based in high schools and career technology centers.

Indiana has eight such programs that serve more than 22,000 students across the state. According to the National Coordinating Council for Career and Technical Student Organizations, in Indiana over 94 percent of students that participate in these types of programs graduate from high school.

“These eight organizations work together to provide students with opportunities to find a career they are passionate about,” said Indiana FFA Association Director, Rob Hays. “Indiana FFA is honored to help develop students into a career ready workforce.”

Indiana FFA is proud to be recognized as a Career and Technical Student Organization. FFA offers more than 200 opportunities to help members prepare for their next stage in life. Work based learning opportunities through FFA, like the Supervised Agricultural Experiences, provide students with real work experience and develop skills such as, being independent, adjusting to the employment environment and even earning a paycheck.

Through FFA students develop as leaders and also learn soft skills, such as teamwork, complex problem solving and public speaking.

The eight Career and Technical Student Organizations include Business Professionals of America, DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America), Future Business Leaders of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America, SkillsUSA, Technology Student Association and FFA. Visit www.ctsos.org to learn more.