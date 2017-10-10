Car strikes tree in DeKalb County, two people taken to hospital for injuries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries after a car struck a tree head-on Monday night.

An investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north on CR 327 when it veered off the road due to fog. The driver said she tried to stop, but was unable to. The car struck a tree head-on and bounced off.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the car when someone passing by saw the crash and stopped to help.

The driver complained of pain in her chest and a headache, but was otherwise uninjured.

The passenger received multiple fractures to his right side, and complained of pain in his leg and ankle, as well as neck and chin.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center.