Car strikes bicyclist in Kosciusko County, man in critical condition

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from critical injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Kosciusko County Friday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services responded to a reported crash on Old Road 30 West at Riverwood Ranch Road around 10:52 p.m.

Investigation revealed a 2008 Mercury was traveling westbound on Old Road 30 and struck a bicycle traveling in the same direction.

The man riding the bicycle sustained critical injuries during the crash and was transported to Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne for treatment. He remains in critical condition.

Police are saying the driver may not have been able to see the bicyclist due to the time of day.

The crash is still under investigation.