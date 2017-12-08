Car rear-ends Warsaw Community School Bus, one man dead

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died after a car rear-ended a school bus in Kosciusko County Thursday.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash yesterday around 4:09 p.m. on State Road 15 at Clearwater Drive.

Upon investigation, the school bus was heading southbound on SR 15 when it stopped in traffic to make a turn onto Clearwater Dr. A southbound 2002 Dodge Neon rear ended the bus.

The driver of the Dodge Neon, identified as Michael S. Goble, 25 of Warsaw, was found unresponsive and pinned inside the car. He was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne for treatment, but later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the Warsaw Community School Bus, as well as the 32 students on the bus during the time of the crash, were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.