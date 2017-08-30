Car involved in fatal Elkhart hit-and-run found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Elkhart Police have located the car believed to be used in the hit-and-run that killed three people over the weekend, including an 8-month-old girl.

Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday on the 2700 block of Frederic Drive. There they found a light-colored car in the parking lot under a tarp. The silver 1999 Cadillac is the suspected car for Saturday’s hit-and-run.

Officers and detectives are still looking for the owner of the vehicle.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese made a brief statement alongside Police Sergeant Chris Snyder at the corner of Cassopolis St. and Beardsley St., where the hit-and-run occurred.

Mayor Neese thanked police and the public for their efforts in finding the car, but Snyder pleaded with the person responsible to think about the families of those who died.