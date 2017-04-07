Car hits gas line in Indiana, sparking fire; 4 injured

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) _ Authorities say a car struck a natural gas line and crashed into a house in central Indiana, sparking a fire and injuring four people in the vehicle.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Thursday in Alexandria and officials say the fire was declared extinguished early Friday. It prompted an evacuation of the surrounding area about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis before crews shut down the gas line.

Authorities say the driver, Cody Vaughn, and his wife, Anna, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The Anderson Herald-Bulletin reports Cody Vaughn had burns, a broken bone and a collapsed lung, while Anna Vaughn had a broken hip.

Authorities say their children, ages 2 and 4, were taken to a different hospital with head injuries. The family is from Alexandria.