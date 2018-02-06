Car found in frozen pond, bodies found inside

POE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead after police found a car submerged in a frozen pond late last night.

Allen County dispatch says emergency crews were called to a rock quarry off Hoagland Road, just west of US 27, in the town of Poe at a little past 9pm.

Upon arrival, police found the car underwater and actually had to use a chainsaw to cut through ice on the pond’s surface in order to get to it.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the coroner was on the scene, and “multiple” bodies were found inside the vehicle.

The Allen County Coroner says Tony L. Frecker, 32 of New Haven, and Luke A. Gerardot, 35 of Monroeville, were found inside the car. The cause and manner of their deaths will be released at another time.