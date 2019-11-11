Capt. Tony Vining on Wreaths Across America

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Capt. Tony Vining of the Civil Air Patrol joins in studio to give the details for this year’s Wreaths Across America.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here