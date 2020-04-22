Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana Inaugural Ribbon Walk will now be virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The inaugural Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana Ribbon walk will still be held on May 9th, but will now be a virtual walk instead of an in-person event, due to social distancing and COVID-19.

Cancer Services invites the community to help raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.

Despite COVID-19, there are many ways people can participate:

1. Register individually, create a team or join a team by clicking the link found here. Walkers who register and raise at least $35 by May 1 receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt.

2. Once registered, begin fundraising to help local people with cancer. Get family and friends involved either by joining the team or donating to your fundraising goal.

3. On May 9, join us for a virtual kick-off celebration at 9 a.m. and then create your own walking challenge whether you walk on a treadmill or around the block. Use #CSNIRibbonWalk and let us know who you are honoring.

WHAT: Cancer Services Virtual Ribbon Walk

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020

REGISTER: give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020

To find out more about Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, visit their website here.