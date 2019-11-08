Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana chosen as 2019 Penny Pitch recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne radio station WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM announced this morning that Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will be the sole recipient of funds raised in the 72nd annual Penny Pitch effort.

Established in 1944 by volunteers looking to help friends and family cover the cost of medical bills by working in sewing circles to make bed pads and bandages, the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses on helping alleviate the financial and emotional burden of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer survivors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. Services include financial assistance for cancer-related expenses, personalized supportive counseling from qualified professionals, and specialized programming for children with cancer.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana plans to use money donated through WOWO Penny Pitch specifically for its Client Services Program to provide an advocate to walk side-by-side with 1,100 families with children dealing with a cancer diagnosis and struggling to make ends meet. This includes financial assistance, transportation assistance, specialized healthcare and medical equipment, and wigs, hats, and scarves for children and adults with cancer.

WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch campaign has raised money for local charitable efforts within Northeast Indiana since 1948. The effort has received recognition in the form of numerous community service awards, both on a regional and national scale. Last year’s effort raised a combined $102,169 for Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.

Donations are currently being accepted, with the “official” kickoff set for Thanksgiving night in partnership with the Fort Wayne Komets, during the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game.

Donate and learn more here.