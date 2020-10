With the announcement of the cancellation of the second (Town Hall style) Presidential Debate, some have asked the question on who this will help and hurt when it comes to the race for the White House.

Ryan Cassin, Political Strategist and CEO for Beast Digital joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” and discussed how dodging the debate may indeed help Biden.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.