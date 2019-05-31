Canal Days Festival to close roadways in New Haven next week

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Canal Days Festival will begin on Monday, which means several roadways will close for the week to accommodate the event.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, Broadway Street will close between Lincoln Highway and Bell Avenue. This closure includes the following side streets:

Main Street – from High Street to Ann Street

Broadway Street – from Bell Avenue to Park Avenue

Prospect Avenue – from Edwards Street to Williams Street

These closures will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 9 at 6 a.m.

Broadway Street will also close between Lincoln Highway and Park Avenue through Sunday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

In addition, the Canal Days Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until noon. During the parade, the following roads will be closed:

Park Avenue – from Mourey Street to Green Street

Green Street – from US 930 to Lincoln Highway

Mourey Street – from US 930 to Lincoln Highway

For detours, the City of New Haven suggests you use the following: