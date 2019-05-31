Canal Days Festival to close roadways in New Haven next week

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Canal Days Festival will begin on Monday, which means several roadways will close for the week to accommodate the event.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, Broadway Street will close between Lincoln Highway and Bell Avenue. This closure includes the following side streets:
- Main Street – from High Street to Ann Street
- Broadway Street – from Bell Avenue to Park Avenue
- Prospect Avenue – from Edwards Street to Williams Street
These closures will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 9 at 6 a.m.
Broadway Street will also close between Lincoln Highway and Park Avenue through Sunday, June 9 at 5 p.m.
In addition, the Canal Days Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until noon. During the parade, the following roads will be closed:
- Park Avenue – from Mourey Street to Green Street
- Green Street – from US 930 to Lincoln Highway
- Mourey Street – from US 930 to Lincoln Highway
For detours, the City of New Haven suggests you use the following:
- Northbound: Lincoln Highway to Green Street, Green Street to Rose Avenue, Rose Avenue to Landin Road, and Landin Road to Broadway Street
- Southbound: Landin Road to Rose Avenue, Rose Avenue to Green Street, Green Stree to Lincoln Highway