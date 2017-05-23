Canada – Mexico React to NAFTA Letter

Canada and Mexico issued carefully worded statements following the announcement letter outlining President Donald Trump’s intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement was sent to Congress, according to the Hagstrom Report. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said: “We are at a critical juncture that offers us an opportunity to determine how we can best align NAFTA to new realities.” Freeland pointed out that NAFTA supports nine million jobs in the United States that depend on trade and investment with Canada. A statement from Mexico reaffirmed the nations willingness to update the agreement. The statement says: “Our countries deserve a modern instrument to regulate our trading and economic relationship.” Meanwhile, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says he is confident the move to renegotiate NAFTA will “result in a better deal for our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers. “