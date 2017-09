NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – In recognition of National Citizenship Day (Sept. 17), WOWO has compiled a list of potential questions asked during the civics portion of the naturalization test.

During the test, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer will ask the applicant up to ten out of 100 civics questions. The applicant must answer six out of ten questions correctly to pass the civics portion.

Below are ten questions from the list of 100. Can you pass the test?