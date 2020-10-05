Call for Purdue Certificate of Distinction Nominees

The Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 Certificate of Distinction award, the highest award of the association.

The Certificate of Distinction recognizes those who have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through professional accomplishments, organization involvement, community service and other activities. Nominees do not need to be alumni of Purdue University or residents of Indiana.

The nomination form and requirements are found at http://purdue.ag/CD. Nominators are encouraged to solicit letters of recommendation from those who can attest to the nominee’s accomplishments and emphasize the impact of a nominee’s work.

Nominations must be completed by Oct. 22. Submissions may be sent to: Danica Kirkpatrick, Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association, 715 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN, 47907 or electronically to danica@purdue.edu.

A committee selected by the President of the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association screens the nominees and presents a finalist list to the alumni board of directors, which will make the final selections. The 2021 Certificate of Distinction awards will be presented at the Purdue Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry in February. Award recipients will be notified of the selections by Dec. 1.

The 2019 Certificate of Distinction recipients were Beth Bechdol, Dale Griffin, Roger Hadley II, Mark Legan, Renee McKee and William “Brad” Smith. A list of past recipients can be found here.