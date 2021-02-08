Call for 2021 Purdue Women in Agriculture Award Nominations

The Purdue Women in Agriculture (WIA) team is seeking nominations for the 2021 Purdue Women in Agriculture awards.

The Purdue WIA team annually recognizes women in Indiana who are leaders, innovators and significant contributors to the success of Indiana’s agriculture industry.

Nominations are sought for the following categories: leadership, achievement and emerging women in agriculture. The leadership and achievement awards recognize women in Indiana who have provided leadership and made positive contributions to state agriculture. The Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award recognizes a high school or undergraduate student who is actively involved in agriculture or pursuing an agriculture career and has completed a project that has significantly contributed to the Indiana agriculture community.

The nomination form and requirements are found at puext.in/WIA. Nominations must be submitted by May 1. Applications and letters of support may be sent to Lori Bouslog, lbouslog@purdue.edu, or Beth Vansickle, bvansickle@purdue.edu. Self-nominations or nominations from others are acceptable.

The 2020 Purdue Women in Agriculture award recipients were Roberta Ressler (Women in Agriculture Leadership Award), Abigail Powell (Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award) and Sara Creech (Women in Agriculture Achievement Award). A list of past recipients can be found here.