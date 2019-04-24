California Fruit Flavoring Company Establishing Operations in Johnson County

California Custom Fruits and Flavors Inc., a food processing company that develops and manufactures custom value-added fruit and flavor ingredients for the dairy, bakery, beverage and food service industries, announced plans today to establish its first Midwest manufacturing operations in Greenwood.

“We’re thrilled to welcome California Custom Fruits and Flavors to the Hoosier state,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Our state’s business-friendly atmosphere and diverse agriculture industry, combined with a sophisticated transportation network, makes Indiana an excellent destination for their first Midwest operation.”

The company, which is based in the Los Angeles area, plans to invest more than $11 million to construct, equip and furnish a 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Greenwood Park at 65 South. The new facility will allow California Custom Fruits and Flavors to increase its production capacity of processed fruit for yogurt, bakery fillings and other foods and will also place the company in closer proximity to its Midwest clients. Construction is planned to begin June 1, and the new facility is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of next year.

California Custom Fruits and Flavors, which currently employs just under 100 employees at its West Coast headquarters and manufacturing facility, plans to create up to 24 new full-time positions in Indiana by 2023. The company will be hiring for a manager, factory lead, sanitation worker, quality control associate, administrative associate, manufacturing associates and material handlers. Interested applicants may send resumes to hr@ccff.com.

“After much research, it became evident that Indiana was the best business and tax environment of any Midwest state within the region we were searching,” said James Fragnoli, chief financial officer of California Custom Fruits and Flavors. “Additionally, Indiana has the most favorable workers’ compensation rates and most highways and byways of any state in the Midwest. Greenwood is the perfect location within the Indianapolis area to set up our new facility.”

Founded in 1986 by Terry and Rose Ann Hall, California Custom Fruits and Flavors creates and supplies processed fruits and flavors to various segments of the food industry, including cultured yogurt and ice cream manufacturers, industrial bakeries, beverage manufacturers, and restaurant, dessert and coffee chains. With its highly-trained staff and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, the company supplies major national brands and focuses on maintaining its reputation for outstanding service.

“This is a great win for Greenwood and continues our city’s significant economic development momentum,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “Greenwood enjoys one of the most accessible locations in the country, with skilled labor and several shovel-ready sites available for development. California Custom Fruits and Flavors adds to the broad diversity of industries represented in Greenwood, and we’re pleased to welcome such a successful family-owned business to our community.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered California Custom Fruits and Flavors Inc. up to $160,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The city of Greenwood approved additional incentives at the request of the Johnson County Development Corporation.

