Café Valley investing $5M, adding 83 jobs in Marion

MARION, Ind. – Phoenix, Arizona-based bakery brand Café Valley announced Thursday it plans to invest more than $5 million to add new high-speed production equipment at its Marion bakery facility. The expansion, which will support the company’s new mini cupcake product line, will create 83 jobs.

The new jobs will be available across all shifts at the Marion plant, located at 3701 S. Adams Street.

Café Valley said it will host a hiring event on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5p.m. at the facility. Select candidates will be offered jobs on the spot, with wages starting at $15 per hour for entry-level first-shift positions and $17 per hour for second- and third-shift positions.

The company said employees could earn several pay increases throughout the year.

“At Café Valley, we firmly believe in maximizing opportunity for the communities we serve,” CEO Brian Owens said in a news release. “By investing in our facilities, we’re also investing in our local communities by adding jobs with competitive pay and numerous benefits. We are eager to grow our team in Marion because of this manufacturing investment and new product line.”

The expansion comes one month after Café Valley announced the launch of its Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes, which will be sold nationwide later this summer.

Café Valley currently employs 560 team members at its Marion facility. The company also has a plant in Phoenix.

The bakery has seen continued growth in Marion over the last several years. A third shift was added in 2017, and four years later, the company announced it was raising its minimum starting wage to $15 per hour with plans to add 400 jobs across its two facilities.

The Marion plant was built on the property of the former Thomson facility, which closed in 2004 and displaced 1,000 jobs.