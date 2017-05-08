Butler University takes heat for description of course on Trump’s presidency

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Butler University is changing a description for one of their courses after facing criticism for being anti-Donald Trump. The class, offered this fall to the private university’s students, is called “Trumpism & U.S. Democracy.

Fox News reports the initial course description accused President Trump of “perpetuating sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism, and imperialism.” After getting some media attention, the course description changed Friday.

The new description now reads:

“The course will provide context and depth for student citizens as we look to historical and current texts by renowned authors as well as read excerpts from Trump’s own ‘The Art of the Deal’…Students will potentially attend, as participant observers, campus and community events to witness ongoing responses to Trump’s presidency and campaign.”

Conservatives on Butler’s campus express concern over the course being offered. President of Butler University’s College Republicans Jacob Lenfestey‏ told Fox & Friends he thinks the initial course description goes against the message of the school’s leadership.

“Days after the election Butler President James Danko had sent out a student-wide e-mail, and in that he had made a point to say that we should all accept President Trump as the winner of the election and move forward after months of negative political discourse,” Lenfestey explained “I feel like, you know, the initial terms that they had used just don’t line up with President Danko’s goals.”