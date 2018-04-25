Butler man facing child pornography charges

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man is facing child pornography charges.

Jaisen Zentz was arrested after a months-long investigation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Butler Police say they received an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible illegal activity online. Investigators conducted multiple interviews and examined digital devices.

Zentz is facing 5 counts of child pornography and 1 count of obstruction of justice. He is held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.