Busy travel weekend expected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s going to be a busy travel weekend, and not just on the roads:

Fort Wayne International Airport director Scott Hinderman tells the Journal Gazette they’re expecting crowds this labor day weekend to be about the same size as they were in 2019, way before the pandemic began.

Hinderman says the airport is expecting busy days today, Monday, and Tuesday, and adds that the latest surge of COVID-19 cases hasn’t had much of an impact on airport business. He credits the wide availability of vaccines to those 12 and older.

If you’re traveling by car, GasBuddy says you should expect higher gas prices this year.