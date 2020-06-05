UPDATED: BuskerFest postponed to Aug. 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): BuskerFest has been postponed from June 27 to Aug. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original release stated the event would run on Sept. 29.

The festival, presented by the Downtown Improvement District, was set to run from 4-10 p.m. on June 27. No times have been listed for the new date. The district says more information will come near the end of July.

BuskerFest, which features street performers, is free to the public.

