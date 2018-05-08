Businessman Mike Braun wins Indiana Republican Senate primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An independently wealthy businessman who largely self-financed his own campaign has defeated two sitting congressmen to become Indiana’s Republican nominee for Senate.

Republican primary voters picked Mike Braun to challenge Joe Donnelly, who is considered one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrats.

Braun ran as an outsider, blasting Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer as “career politicians” who failed to follow through on campaign promises.

The multimillionaire owns Meyer Distributing, a national auto parts distribution business.

Braun has campaigned on his business background and has pledged to bring back jobs that have been outsourced overseas.

But an AP review of his business record found he regularly imports goods from foreign countries and has been sued by employees in three states over unpaid wages and poor working conditions.

7: 45 p.m.

A former congressional staffer has won the Democratic nomination to challenge first-term Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for a southern Indiana congressional seat.

Liz Watson defeated civil rights lawyer Dan Canon and another candidate in Tuesday’s primary for the 9th District nomination.

The 43-year-old Watson lives in Bloomington and is an attorney who has taught at Indiana University. She had the backing of several labor unions and a Bernie Sanders-affiliated group, even though she and Canon backed similar positions on a higher minimum wage, increased paid family leave and a single-payer health care system.

Hollingsworth and his father spent more than $3.5 million of their own money during the 2016 campaign. The district stretches from the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, to the Bloomington area and the southern Indianapolis suburbs.