Business start up accelerator coming to Fort Wayne in 2020

Fort Wayne, In (WOWO): The Summit City Entrepreneur & Enterprise District (SEED) is bringing the Indiana gBeta Program to Fort Wayne, by partnering with a nationally ranked startup accelerator for local, emerging businesses.

SEED Fort Wayne Director Trois Hart tells WOWO News that several high profile endorsements to a national accelerator, gener8tor, is bringing Fort Wayne into their gBeta program which is an intensive and individualized coaching program, as well as access to a national network of mentors, designed to help new businesses gain traction and become more attractive to potential investors.

Only five emerging, local businesses will be selected for the gBeta program which will include:

Individualized coaching and mentorship from the gBETA team during weekly, one-on-one meetings.

One-on-one meetings with 25+ mentors including serial entrepreneurs, subject matter experts and investors.

Weekly Lunch & Learn series featuring topics relevant to startups including understanding market size, choosing a revenue model, and how to pitch investors. Lunch & Learn events are free and open to the public.

Exclusive Pitch Night reception during which participating companies have the opportunity to pitch to an audience of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and community members.

Opportunity to build relationships within each cohort of five companies, and the community of gener8tor and gBETA alumni.

$1M + in deals and perks from vendors like IBM Cloud, Rackspace, Amazon, PayPal, Zendesk and Microsoft.

Hart says she expects that there will be strong interest and a high volume of applicants for this program. Applications will be accepted through March 27, 2020. For more information, or to apply, click here.