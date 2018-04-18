Bush’s passing a good reminder for end of life planning

Fort Wayne, Ind.(WOWO): Shortly before she passed away Tuesday night, former First Lady Barbara Bush decided to stop seeking medical treatment for various illnesses and instead focus on comfort care: which many are saying is a reminder that you should have your plans in order should you not be able to make that choice on your own.

Dr. Tania Miedico, National Medical Director at Optumcare Clinical Performance, says advanced care planning and talking to your family members is something that everyone should take into consideration. Dr. Miedico tells WOWO about 90% of people think it is a good idea to have this conversation with their family, but less than 30% have actually done so.

Dr. Miedico also says that if you do decide to have this talk, there are two steps you should take: Choose an advocate(one who knows you well, is calm in a crisis, and can talk to your healthcare team about what you want) and write down your plan.

If you want more information on seeking treatment, click here.