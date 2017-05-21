Bush, Devos to visit Indy Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to visit Indianapolis Monday to speak on school choice, according to Politico.

DeVos is scheduled to speak at The American Federation for Children to reveal the Trump administration’s plan for a federal investment in school choice. She is also expected to give details on a tax credit scholarship proposal, which if passes could give billions of dollars to working class families to help them pay for private education. DeVos previously served as the chairwoman of The American Federation for Children, where she advocated for tax credits and scholarships.

On Tuesday, Jeb Bush is expected to visit Indy as well where he will keynote a luncheon hosted by The American Federation for Children.