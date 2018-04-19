Busch announces State Senate run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Councilman Justin Busch has announced his candidacy for State Senate in the upcoming caucus to replace Senator David Long of Fort Wayne.

A veteran of the President George W. Bush administration and former aide to U.S. Senators Dan Coats and Dick Lugar, Busch currently serves as the Northeast Indiana Director for U.S. Senator Todd Young.

He also serves as an At-Large member of the Allen County Council and as the Council’s Vice President, and tells WOWO News he’s looking to continue what Long started.

“I certainly am not going to say I’m the next David Long,” Busch says, calling Long’s service for northeast Indiana something he hopes to emulate. “I kind of view myself as the next generation of conservative leadership, and hope I can fill that void.”

Long announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election and would retire in November after 22 years as a State Senator.