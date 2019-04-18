Burndown Should be Top Priority

Very little fall annual weed control got done last year; and, as a result, most fields have a good flush of weeds up and growing, according to Ben Jacob with Pioneer. “Everything out there is actively growing, but it is still small enough that we can kill it with about whatever burndown you plan to use,” he stated.

Faced with the choice of putting down anhydrous or a burndown, Jacob recommended going with a burndown first, “If I had to choose between applying anhydrous and putting on a burndown, I would lean toward the burndown. Then I would follow-up with an early post-application to get good control of these spring weeds.” He added that getting the weeds knocked back is especially important this year since many fields did not get any fall applications done and even last spring there were some weed escapes.

Jacob does not expect planting to start for another two weeks in his area. However, he said we are not really behind, “Last year we did not start planting until the end of April, but 2½ weeks later we had 70% of the crop in. So it is not too late yet.”

