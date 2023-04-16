Bumping Likely to Return for 2023 Indy 500

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Bumping is likely to return for the 2023 Indy 500, with a 34th entry coming together for Abel Motorsports and driver RC Enerson plus possibilities on a 35th and even 36th entry, early Indy 500 betting odds have been released and a preview of this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

