Bumping Likely to Return for 2023 Indy 500

This week’s episode: Bumping is likely to return for the 2023 Indy 500, with a 34th entry coming together for Abel Motorsports and driver RC Enerson plus possibilities on a 35th and even 36th entry, early Indy 500 betting odds have been released and a preview of this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
