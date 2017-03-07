Buckhorn plant in Bluffton closing, 100 jobs lost

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A major employer in Bluffton is shutting down.

The Buckhorn plant in Bluffton has announced plans to close, meaning 100 people will be losing their jobs. Mayor Ted Ellis tells the Bluffton News-Banner the move by the reusable packaging and material handling product maker comes as a “complete shock” that was dropped on employees during a meeting Monday night.

The company plans on shifting operations to its plant in Springfield, Missouri. Company officials call the decision “difficult” and say it won’t impact customers.

There’s currently no set date for the closing.