Buckhorn layoffs begin June 3rd

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A company has announced a timeline for its Bluffton plant’s impending shutdown.

Buckhorn announced last month that their packaging material plant would be closing, and now says the layoffs begin on June 3rd, with employees being fired in waves between then and November 18th, when the last jobs will be lost.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report that employees have been offered opportunities at other company facilities, and Wells County’s Economic Director is encouraging those affected to call WorkOne Northeast at 745-3555 for help.

Around 100 employees will be out of work by the company’s decision to move the Bluffton operations to Springfield, Missouri.