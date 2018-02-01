Buck Sexton joins WOWO’s lineup

Buck Sexton, host of The Buck Sexton Show, has joined WOWO’s weeknight lineup.

Buck’s program can be heard Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., on WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM.

Many listeners may recognize Sexton from his time serving as a Fox News political commentator, a contributor to CNN and for his time spent as the host of The Buck Sexton Show formerly known as Buck Sexton with America Now. He has also served as a guest host on the three largest nationwide conservative radio talk shows, The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Sean Hannity Show and The Glenn Beck Program.

Prior to joining Premiere Networks, the former intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, hosted a weekday radio show on TheBlaze Radio Network.

Sexton’s program comes to WOWO just a few weeks before his visit to Fort Wayne as a special guest speaker for WOWO’s first ever Talk Tank event.

Listeners can expect Sexton to bring a new energy to the airwaves as he discusses the important news, information and events that matter most in the daily lives of Americans. From business and politics, to entertainment and social issues, he shares his razor sharp, passionate takes on the latest local, national and global headlines, and he welcomes a variety of key guests and experts.

From on-air to online, Sexton connects and engages with his audience 24/7, continuing the national dialogue with fans via social media – Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook. Sexton’s unique perspective and experience in politics adds a fresh and powerful voice to share on WOWO’s airwaves.

